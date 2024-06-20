We Must Do Everything Possible To Return Peace To Rivers – PDP National Vice Chairman

A National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kamoru Ajisafe, has called for restoration of peace in Rivers State.

Ajisafe urged party stakeholders to do everything possible to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the Rivers chapter.

The PDP chieftain made the call while speaking with newsmen on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the state has been engulfed in crisis following the fallout of governor Siminalayi Fubara and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Local government chairmen elected when Wike was governor are still loyal to him. They had vowed to stay in office at the expiration of their tenure, saying the state House of Assembly had extended their tenure by six months.

Speaking on the situation, Ajisafe lamented that the crisis was getting out of hand and urged stakeholders to take urgent steps to bring about peace in line with the party’s constitution.

He said, “My response to this Rivers political crisis is that the players and stakeholders in the party should follow the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution and of our party.

“If we can apply the grundnorms, it will resolve all these contentious issues. The actors and key players are already dancing in the arena.

“There must be peace in Rivers, we have no option.

“This democracy, we should not forget that some people dissipated their energy and lives to bring it to us. We should not allow their sweats to go down the drain.

“We should not underestimate anything. We should not abort this democracy that we have had in the last 25 years.”