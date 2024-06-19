‘There’s Nothing Wrong With Peter Obi’s Statement, Tinubu Owns Private Jets’ – Dele Momodu Knocks Onanuga

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has berated the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, over his reaction regarding the comment of former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on the plan to acquire presidential jets.

Naija News reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, condemned the move by the Federal Government to buy new aircraft for the presidential fleet.

Peter Obi described the move as insensitive while Nigerians grapple with economic hardship occasioned by the Federal Government’s policies.

However, Onanuga, in a swift reaction, described Obi’s comment as insensitive, wondering if he would rather have the life of the President jeopardised by flying faulty aircraft.

In a post via his social media page, Dele Momodu backed Peter Obi’s statement and suggestion, stressing that there is no reason to acquire presidential jets when the country is going through hard times.

The veteran journalist noted that Tinubu owned private jets before he was declared President and should demonstrate the sacrifice he has been preaching to Nigerians.

He wrote, “In these hard times, there’s no compulsory reason for a country to own Presidential jets. In fact, it is an overindulgence. ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU owned private jets ever before he was declared President. He can demonstrate the SACRIFICE he preaches by downsizing and returning to them and requesting his retinue to go commercial when absolutely necessary. AIR PEACE has a fleet of Boeing 777 that can be hired for long haul flights and this will keep them in business. Trouble is our politicians are outlandishly flamboyant… There’s nothing wrong with what PETER OBI said and suggested…”