Sergio Aguero Believes Messi’s Inter Miami Can Win English Premier League

Former Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero believes Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, can win the English Premier League with Lionel Messi.

Recall that Lionel Messi who attained legendary status while at FC Barcelona, left Paris Saint Germain for Inter Miami in 2023.

In his first season at the club, he helped the American side to win the League Cup but failed to push them to finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference.

Under Messi’s watch, Inter Miami recorded 9 wins, 7 draws, and 18 defeats in 34 league games. Hence, the club finished 14th in the conference at the end of the 2023 season.

Interestingly, the 2024 season has been a different ball game so far this season as Inter Miami have recorded 11 wins, 5 draws, and three defeats in 19 league games. They are currently topping the Eastern Conference with 38 points, two points above second-placed Cincinnati who still have two games in hand.

Sergio Aguero, who is a former national teammate of Messi, believes that Inter Miami will win the MLS this season, adding that the team is good enough to win the English Premier League.

“I think they would win the league”, Aguero told Stake.com.

“They have Messi who is the GOAT, and with him, even winning the Premier is possible.”

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero believes that Brazilian and Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior will win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

He said: “I think the award should be Vinicius. He had a great season, winning the La Liga title and the Champions League, too, to go with it.

“Bellingham started really well, towards the final, after his injury, his performance waned a little.”