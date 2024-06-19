Over 30,000 Students Selected To Benefit From Students’ Loan Scheme

More than thirty thousand persons have been selected to benefit from the student loan scheme initiated by the federal government of Nigeria.

This was made known on Tuesday in a statement by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during his visit to the Nigeria Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja.

He described the student loan bill as one of the most important bills so far worked upon by the 10th National Assembly.

According to him, the bill, which has already been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, ensures underprivileged children are able to pursue higher education without the burden of financial constraints.

“One of the most important bills for the tenth Assembly was the bill sent to us by President Bola Tinubu. The Student Loan Bill enables vulnerable Nigerian students, the less privileged to obtain higher education.

“And as I speak to you now, over 30,000 Nigerian students have already been selected to benefit from that scheme.

“That is one of the bills I will say appeal to me the most,” Akpabio said.

Naija News recalls that recently, the management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), reassured the public that every eligible Nigerian student will be able to benefit from the interest-free loan program without requiring a “godfather.”

In a statement, the Executive Director of Finance and Administration at NELFUND, Dr. Fred Femi Akinfala, emphasized the management’s dedication to establishing an open, fair, and transparent application process.