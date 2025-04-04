Akpabio To Take Legal Action Against Natasha, Abbo; Demands Public Apology, Retractions

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has categorically refuted claims made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), alleging that he conspired to assassinate her.

Naija News reports that Akpabio described these allegations as “malicious, false, and baseless.”

In a fresh statement released on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio expressed that he remains resolute despite what he labeled as a deliberate campaign of misinformation.

He reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to national unity, institutional integrity, and upholding the rule of law.

“As a statesman devoted to national unity and democratic values, I will not be distracted by malicious falsehoods or inflammatory rhetoric,” the statement quoted.

Eyiboh revealed that formal letters of demand are being prepared for both Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and former Senator Elisha Abbo, demanding immediate public retractions, apologies, and compensation for reputational harm caused.

The statement, titled “Re: False and Malicious Allegations Targeting the President of the Senate,” strongly condemned what it called a coordinated smear campaign.

It specifically addressed the remarks made by Akpoti-Uduaghan in Kogi State on April 1, 2025, where she accused Akpabio of hiring former Governor Yahaya Bello to have her killed. The statement described the accusation as a “dangerous and provocative fabrication.”

Eyiboh also reminded the public of a prior accusation from Akpoti-Uduaghan a charge she later retracted without further explanation.

“Her recurring pattern of false accusations, including similar claims in 2019 and 2023 against other public figures, reveals a troubling exploitation of victimhood narratives for personal and political gain,” the statement continued.

The Senate President also dismissed recent allegations made by former Senator Elisha Abbo, who claimed in an interview on Arise TV on April 2 that Akpabio had manipulated the judiciary to have him removed from office.

Eyiboh pointed out that Abbo had retracted these claims in 2023, offering a public apology and acknowledging that his initial statements were based on false assumptions. He reiterated that Abbo’s removal was the result of a legitimate Court of Appeal decision, not political manipulation.

“His new claims regarding being denied entitlements are also categorically false. Senate entitlements are processed administratively and not at the discretion of the Senate President,” the statement clarified.

Eyiboh noted the timing and similarity of the attacks, suggesting they were politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing the Senate’s leadership.

“These individuals, possibly backed by hidden interests, appear united in a desperate attempt to undermine the Senate and its leadership,” he remarked.

The statement confirmed that Akpabio intends to pursue legal avenues but stressed that his primary focus remains on his legislative responsibilities.

“Regardless of the necessity for legal redress, formal letters of demand seeking retractions, apologies, and compensation are underway,” it concluded.

Akpabio called on Nigerians and the international community to disregard the allegations and instead direct their attention to the Senate’s work in promoting legislative excellence, democratic values, and national progress.