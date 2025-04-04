Natasha Vs Akpabio: Chief Judge Reassigns Case To Justice Binta Nyako

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the case filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and others to Justice Binta Nyako.

Naija News reports that the case, which was previously before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, will now proceed under Justice Nyako, with the hearing scheduled for Friday.

The suit, filed by the suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, challenges the Senate’s investigation of her alleged misconduct. It seeks to prevent the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from continuing its disciplinary proceedings over her alleged actions during a plenary session on February 20, 2025.

The case was earlier heard by Justice Egwuatu, but he recused himself from the matter on March 25, 2025, after allegations of bias were raised by the Senate President (the 3rd defendant). Justice Egwuatu, in his withdrawal statement, noted that a litigant’s belief in a judge’s bias could hinder the pursuit of justice, and thus, he decided to step down from hearing the case.

Following the withdrawal of Justice Egwuatu, Justice Nyako will now handle the suit, and the matter has been adjourned to April 11, 2025, for further proceedings.

In addition, Justice Egwuatu had previously ruled on March 4, 2025, granting Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan five reliefs, including Order Number Four, which declared the Senate’s suspension of her as null and void. However, following a motion filed by the Senate, Justice Egwuatu vacated this order on March 19, 2025, after listening to the defendants’ arguments.

The Senate, through its counsel Chikaosolu Ojukwu, argued that Order Number Four had unjustly restrained the Senate from performing its constitutional duties. Ojukwu contended that enforcing the order would lead to a constitutional crisis, as it interfered with the legislative functions of the Senate. He also emphasized that the order violated the separation of powers principle.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, led by Michael Numa, SAN, opposed the motion, insisting that the defendants had violated the court’s order by continuing with their actions. Numa argued that the defendants’ application was a contemptuous disregard of the court’s authority and urged the court to maintain its orders.