Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 19th June, 2024

Wednesday 19th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The crisis in Rivers State on Tuesday worsened over the tenure of 23 local government chairmen as protesting youths loyal to the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, dislodged no fewer than three chairmen who refused to vacate their offices. A policeman was killed at Eberi-Omuma in the Omuma Local Government Council secretariat during a clash between supporters of Fubara and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Vanguard: President Bola Tinubu has said though there is poverty and suffering in the country, Nigeria is not the only nation facing such situation, and cautioned criminals against vandalism of rail tracks, and stealing of electric cables, describing such acts as pure sabotage

ThisDay: The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday announced that with the acquisition of additional data on the oil assets up for sale, it was making available an extra 17 deep offshore for bids. In May, the commission had invited investors to bid for 12 oil blocks and seven deep offshore assets in the 2024 marginal licencing round.

Daily Trust: The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has called for the arrest of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over his allegations against the party and the federal government. Daily Trust reported that Kwankwaso had alleged that the APC-led federal government is attempting to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Kano State.

