‘Purchasing New Aircraft For Tinubu And Shettima Is Of National Security’ – Reps Deputy Spokesperson

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has said the need for acquiring a new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and the vice president, Kashim Shettima, is an issue of national security.

Naija News reports that the House of Reps had commenced the process of approving new aircraft for Tinubu and Shettima, which has sparked outrage among many Nigerians, especially when the country is struggling with economic hardship.

However, Agbese, in an interview with Arise TV, said the approval of the aircraft is of great importance to the well-being of the country.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) added that Tinubu, as a first citizen of the country, needs to be protected like every other Nigerian.

Advertisement

He said, “On the issue of the approval by the parliament to provide aircraft from the president. Mr President, is, in the first instance, a citizen of this country.

“We owe it as a responsibility that every citizen of this country is protected in one way or the other.

“We consider that to be an issue of national security and of great importance to the well-being of our country.

Advertisement

“If the head is sick, or something happens to the head, of course, it will affect the whole nation.”