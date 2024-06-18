Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 18th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 18th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government through the Nigerian Customs Service has begun a fresh move to clamp down on operators of improperly imported private jets into the country, findings by The PUNCH have revealed. Consequently, no fewer than 80 operators of private jets are expected to appear at the headquarters of the NCS in Abuja with their aircraft import documents.

Vanguard: For patients in Nigeria, the outrageous cost of life-saving drugs is a daily burden. Several people are now forced to take a risk with their health by extending or missing doses, settling for less potent substitutes, resorting to self-medication or traditional healers, or stopping medication entirely.

ThisDay: The controversy over the tenure of local government chairpersons in Rivers State yesterday took a fresh twist after some armed youths threatened to force out council heads found occupying their offices after the expiration of their constitutionally guaranteed terms by midnight of Tuesday.

The Nation: The Presidency yesterday denied allegations by the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) National Leader Rabiu Kwankwaso that the Federal Government was planning to declare a state of emergency in Kano State. It described the alleged plot to suspend democratically elected structures in the Northwest state as a “mere rumour.’’

Daily Trust: Nigerians have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead by example after saying that Nigeria needed sacrificing citizens to fulfil the dreams of its founding fathers. They also tasked the president to ask those directly working under him like ministers, advisers and heads of agencies, as well as governors at the subnational level, and other people in position of authority, to also live by example, saying sacrifice must start from top to bottom, instead of the other way round.

