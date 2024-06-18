Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 18th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1485 on Monday 17th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1485

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1481 Selling Rate N1482

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s food inflation rate climbed again year-on-year in May.

The NBS announced that the food inflation rate in May reached 40.66 percent, a 15.84 percentage point increase from 24.82 percent in the corresponding month of 2023.

According to the bureau, the year-on-year increase in the food inflation rate was driven by items like semovita, oat flakes, yam flour prepackage, garri, beans, Irish potatoes, yam, water yam, palm oil, vegetable oil, stockfish, mudfish, crayfish, beef head, live chicken, pork head, and bush meat.

Advertisement

Naija News reports that the ongoing rise in food inflation has caused widespread concern and was a key factor in the two-day strike by organized labour on June 3, where an increase in the national minimum wage was demanded to help Nigerians afford basic food items.

The analysis of TheCable Index report highlights variations in food inflation rates among states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

In May, Kogi, Ekiti, and Kwara states saw the highest year-on-year increases in food inflation rates, reaching 46.32 percent, 44.94 percent, and 44.66 percent, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, food inflation rates in Adamawa, Bauchi, and Borno states rose the slowest, registering 31.72 percent, 34.35 percent, and 34.74 percent, respectively.