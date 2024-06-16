Trump Vows To Start Largest Deportation Operation In American History If Re-Elected

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared his intention to undertake the most massive deportation operation in American history if re-elected for a second term.

Speaking at the People’s Convention of Turning Point Action in Michigan, Trump faulted President Joe Biden’s administration’s decision to allow thousands of radical Islamic terrorists into the US.

Trump stated: “The choice for every voter in November is clear: You can have a President who lets thousands of radical Islamic terrorists into our country or you can decide to have a President who throws radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our Country.

“On Day One of my new administration, we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history. We have no choice, this is not sustainable.”

Trump clarified that his stance doesn’t target those who entered the country legally.

“We welcome people to come here, but they must do so through legal channels. Upon arrival, they need to undergo thorough vetting,” he added.

Trump emphasized that the significant influx of illegal migrants deprives US citizens of job opportunities and poses security risks, citing concerns that many undocumented immigrants have a history of incarceration in prisons and mental institutions.

Trump also vowed to address issues surrounding Ukraine’s President, Zelenskyy getting $60 billion from US.

The US Presidential Election will be held on November 5, 2024.