Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Tomatoes, Other Food Commodities This Week

As staples in Nigeria, rice and beans are essential to the diet of many households across the nation.

As of recent reports, the price of a 50kg bag of local rice ranges between ₦74,000 and ₦82,000, depending on the region and quality.

Imported rice, often considered a premium option, can cost up to ₦80,000 per 50kg.

Similarly, the price of a 100kg bag of beans varies widely, typically ranging from ₦45,000 to ₦60,000, influenced by the type and region.

Factors Influencing Rice and Beans Prices

The fluctuation in the prices of rice and beans can be attributed to several factors, which include but are not limited to:

1. Agricultural Production Costs: The cost of farming inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides directly impacts the production of rice and beans. An increase in these costs typically translates to higher prices for the end products.

2. Climate and Environmental Conditions: Nigeria’s agricultural sector heavily depends on rainfall patterns. Irregular rainfall or extreme weather conditions such as flooding or drought can severely affect crop yields, influencing market availability and prices.

3. Import Policies and Tariffs: The Nigerian government’s policies on importation significantly affect the availability and cost of rice, particularly imported varieties. High tariffs and bans on rice imports are intended to encourage local production, but they can also lead to price surges when domestic supply fails to meet demand.

4. Transportation and Distribution Costs: The logistics involved in transporting agricultural products from farms to markets across Nigeria contribute to their final retail prices. Factors like fuel price fluctuations, poor road infrastructure, and the distance from major production hubs to markets can all increase costs.

5. Economic Factors: Inflation, currency fluctuations, and economic policies influence the purchasing power of consumers and the operational costs of businesses, impacting the prices of commodities, including rice and beans.

6. Market Speculation and Hoarding: Sometimes, traders speculate on future price increases or hoard goods, creating artificial scarcity in the market. This speculation can cause significant price hikes, especially during festive seasons or amidst economic uncertainties.

7. Security and Supply Chain Disruptions: In regions affected by insecurity, such as parts of Northern Nigeria, farming activities can be severely disrupted. This affects local production and transportation routes, leading to reduced supply and increased prices in affected and neighbouring regions.

Price Of Bag Of Rice

Foreign rice – ₦78,000

Nigerian Rice (Stone Free) And Foreign Rice Of All Kinds – ₦74,000

50kg Bag of Golden Rice Nigeria Rice – ₦85,000

Price Of Bag Of Beans

White Beans 25kg (₦30,000)

Brown Beans 25kg (₦30,000)

Honey beans 25kg (₦37,500)

White Beans 50kg (₦60,500)

Brown Beans 50kg (₦60,000)

Honey beans 50kg (₦75,000)

White Beans 100kg (₦120,000)

Brown Beans 100kg (₦120,000)

Honey beans 100kg (₦150,000)

Soy Beans/Waken Soya – ₦65,000

Price Of Bag Of Garri

1kg – ₦1,000

5kg – ₦5,000

10kg – ₦10,000

25kg – ₦25,000

50kg – ₦50,000

100kg – ₦100,000

1 ton – ₦1,000,000

Tomatoes

A basket of premium quality fresh tomatoes, sold for between ₦50,000 and ₦80,000 in April, now sells for between ₦140,000 and ₦150,000.

On the other hand, lower-quality tomatoes, damaged during the journey from the North to the South, currently sell for around ₦60,000 to ₦100,000, depending on the severity of the damage. In April, a basket of similar quality went for ₦30,000.