Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 15th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 15th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The National Assembly has resolved to ensure that states, local governments, and the Organised Private Sector stop defaulting in the payment of the approved minimum wage. The National Assembly may even consider seizing allocations of states and local governments that fail to comply with the new minimum wage, says a source who spoke anonymously with Saturday PUNCH, because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

Vanguard: Many Nigerians have declared their support for the proposed bills by 35 members of the House of Representatives seeking a single term of six years for the president and state governors as well rotation of the presidency among the country’s six geopolitical zones and rotation of the governorship among the three senatorial districts in the state.

ThisDay: The federal government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Afreximbank to establish a $3 billion Nigeria Industrialisation Financing Facility for an industrial park and light manufacturing. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Udoka-Anite, signed on behalf of the country on the sidelines of the ongoing Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) 2024 in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The Nation: Organised labour appears to have backed down on its demand for N250,000 as minimum wage. Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Festus Osifo said yesterday that there was nothing sacrosanct about the N250,000, adding that labour was receptive to adjustments.

Daily Trust: At least three shipping companies, acting as collection agents for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), have allegedly colluded with some management staff of the agency to evade the payment of over $79.9 million in revenue, equivalent to over N119 billion (at exchange rate of N1,505) to the federal government, an investigation and analysis of credible documents by the Daily Trust Saturday have revealed.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.