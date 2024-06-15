Israel Adesanya Aims ‘For Heads’ In His Return To UFC

Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, has stressed that he is not returning to the octagon to win back his belts but “for heads”.

Recall that Israel Adesanya announced that he was going on a break away from mixed martial arts after Sean Strickland shockingly defeated him in September 2023.

Since then, Adesanya has been far away from competitive bouts, which was his first break from the game and has been dominating since 2018. During his peak years, the Nigerian-born Australian UFC star fights at least three times a year.

Unfortunately, he has not hit the Octagon since he announced his return to the game in April, but his long wait is expected to end before December.

Israel Adesanya’s next match could be a title challenge against new UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, and that could happen later this year.

While Adesanya’s fans are awaiting an official date for this bout, there are speculations that the fight could happen on August 18 during the UFC 305 in Perth, Western Australia.

“How excited am I to get back in the octagon? I’m excited,” Adesanya said in a post on his YouTube channel. “I’m excited, it’s been a year, almost a year, like 11 months by the time I get back in the octagon. People are like, ‘Oh, I hope you get the belt back, I hope you get the belt back,’ I have belts. I don’t need any more belts. I’m coming for heads. That’s what I want to do.

“Just a few that I have to touch, and take.”