Kamaru Usman Urges Israel Adesanya To Take His Time After 4 Defeats In 5 Bouts

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has encouraged his close friend Israel Adesanya to take a step back and enjoy his fighting journey after experiencing a challenging result in his latest fight at UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia.

During a discussion on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo, Usman shared valuable insight, suggesting that Adesanya could benefit from selecting entertaining matchups, reminiscent of Anderson Silva’s later career strategy, rather than rushing back into the title picture.

“For Israel, man, honestly he’s at a point in his career where he might consider choosing a fun fight—something engaging that fans would love to see,” Usman explained. “Izzy has shown that he still possesses his sharp fighting skills.”

Adesanya faced a second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, marking his fourth defeat in the last five fights. Due to the defeat, he fell two positions to fourth in the official UFC middleweight rankings, while Imavov advanced to the second spot ahead of Khamzat Chimaev.

The 35-year-old former two-time middleweight champion experienced a tough year, losing his title to Sean Strickland and additional fights against Dricus du Plessis last August.

“Right now, Izzy, take your time. When you’re ready to return at the end of the year, choose a matchup that makes sense for you,” Usman advised.

Despite this setback, Adesanya remains resilient, with his professional record now at 24 wins (16 by knockout) and five defeats. He addressed his fans on his official X page, saying, “As real as it gets, @ufc. Rolled the dice…snake eyes. I’ll be back, gone to get some milk.”

This bout marked the first time in six years and 12 fights that Adesanya competed without a UFC championship on the line. This recent loss may inspire him to reassess his strategy as he considers his next steps in the competitive middleweight division.