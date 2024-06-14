We Are Disappointed That You And Your Party Would Set LG Elections Form At ₦10 Million – Group Slams Fintiri

The Adamawa Civil Society Coalition for Peace and the Human Rights Volunteers Network has berated Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the exorbitant fee attached to the local government elections form.

The group expressed their disappointment towards the governor and the PDP for setting the purchase fee at ten Million Naira.

They insisted that the move was an attempt to disenfranchise potential candidates and undermine democracy in the state.

The coalition shared their reservations via a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Suleiman A. Abubakar.

The statement read in part, “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, we are highly disappointed in you and your party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for setting an exorbitant fee of #10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira) for the upcoming local government elections on July 13, 2024.

“This move is a blatant attempt to disenfranchise potential candidates and undermine democracy in Adamawa State.”

The state governor was also accused of appointing PDP-card-carrying members to the state’s independent electoral commission.

“Furthermore, appointing card-carrying members of the PDP as members of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ASIEC) is a brazen display of partisanship and a threat to democracy and good governance in Adamawa state.

“This act erodes the trust and confidence in the electoral process and sets a dangerous precedent for the upcoming 13 July, 2024 and future Local Government Areas elections in Adamawa State,” it added.

The coalition further enjoined human rights groups and other unions to join the quest to caution Fintiri.