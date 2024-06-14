Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 14th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 14th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, says it is expanding the storage capacity of his refinery by 600 million litres. This, according to him, will enable the refinery to have a storage capacity of 5.3 billion litres. The Dangote Petrochemical Refinery refinery currently has 4.78 billion litres of storage capacity for refined petroleum products

Vanguard: Eight months after the Federal Government commenced payment of N35,000, a wage award in addition to N30,000 minimum wage to workers, and urged state governments to replicate it, 15 states are yet to do so while seven paid briefly and stopped.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts at stabilising the economy and scaling up support for the most vulnerable citizens have received a $2.25 billion World Bank boost. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, broke the news of two major financial support packages in a statement last night.

Daily Trust: Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State; his deputy, Yakubu Garba; and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, have all travelled to Saudi Arabia for hajj, Daily Trust reports.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.