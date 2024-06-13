Video: Mixed Reactions As Constituents Beat Osun Lawmaker Over Alleged Neglect, Economic Hardship

The House of Representatives member representing Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin federal constituency in Osun State, Hon. Olusoji Adetunji, was allegedly harassed by his constituents during a recent visit to his hometown.

A viral social media video shows the lawmaker and his group being attacked by residents who allege he neglected their welfare, even though they had given him substantial electoral support.

It was observed in the video that locals surrounded him, screaming and calling for the representative to be beaten.

One woman cautioned the man filming against recording the incident. However, the person behind the camera insisted on filming, insulting the representative and other politicians.

@Tenibegiloju202 said: “D pple of Ada in Boripe LGA of Osun ambushed their HOR member and descended on him heavily for failing them. Unfortunately, Tinubu’s ancestral town, Iragbiji is d capital of Boripe, they are angry.”

Another user who corroborated the incident, @DefenceTimes1, said: “Seems like the poor have started eating the rich in Osun state as people of Ada in Boripe LGA of Osun ambushed their HOR member and descended on him heavily for failing them.”

The incident prompted mixed reactions as other commenters also chipped in:

@codshalom77 wrote: “If every Constituency can hold their HoR members and their Senators accountable like this, Nigeria will change within a short time.

“Unfortunately, most people in their constituencies will rather roll out the red carpet for the thieves in NASS for the little crumbs they’ll sprinkle on them when he arrives than hold them accountable!”

@ManuelPeniel1 wrote: “This is just the begining… Hunger will make all of them have sense.. can Tinubu increase the price of fuel to #2000 per litre, everybody must have sense.”

@ogiemegha71751 wrote: “Nigerians please stand up for your rights, let’s keep doing this to them and they will learn in a hard way.”

@debzealk wrote: “Remember that #Endsars started from that same Osun in 2020 after an attack and accident involving some suspected yahoo boys in OSOGBO.

“I cover the story back then I never knew it would explode nationwide… Now another is happening.”

@fauzybash wrote: “Very good. This is what is expected of the masses, especially those in states affected by banditry.”

@KhaleefaOomar wrote: “When the masses are being pushed to the wall, they will surely bounce back. Not praying for, but more of it will happen.”

See video below: