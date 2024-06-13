Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 13th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 13th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government on Wednesday admonished organised Labour to consider the broader economic implications of its push for an unrealistic higher national minimum wage. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who handed down the admonition, hinted that the N250,000 minimum wage demanded by labour could undermine the economy, lead to mass retrenchment of workers and jeopardise the welfare of Nigerians.

Vanguard: AS Nigeria marked Democracy Day, yesterday, a host of eminent Nigerians and groups proffered solutions to the country’s raging socioeconomic challenges, as protests broke out in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Osun.

The Nation: Heroes of Nigerian democracy got due recognition yesterday from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He hosted them to a state banquet after paying them tributes in his Democracy Day broadcast. The President reviewed a full military parade to hallmark the day at the iconic Eagle Square in Abuja.

Daily Trust: Only 5.3 million Nigerians working in the formal sector will benefit from the new minimum wage, available data have shown. In other words, of Nigeria’s total population of 229 million people, 76 million (33.2 per cent) are workers, but not all of them will directly benefit from the wage increase because of some factors, analysts say.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.