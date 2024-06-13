Nigerian Lawmakers Earn ₦600,000 Per Month – House Of Reps Spokesperson (Video)

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly, Akin Rotimi, has declared that lawmakers in Nigeria earn ₦600,000 monthly.

He added that it could even be a little less than the ₦600,000 figure, boasting that he could provide his payslip as evidence.

Naija News reports the legislator made the revelation during an interview with TVC on Thursday when he was asked about the recent decision to increase the salary of lawmakers amidst the ongoing hardship in the country.

Confronted with the allegation that the lawmakers don’t have the trust of the people and can’t feel the pain of the masses because they live extravagant lives financed by taxpayers’ money, Rotimi argued that there is a lot of fake news, disinformation and exaggeration about what lawmakers earn.

He added that the House has resolved to take steps against those peddling wrong and exaggerated figures about the earnings of lawmakers in the country.

Naija News recalls recently, the House of Representatives also castigated organized labour in Nigeria, blaming it for circulating fake and exaggerated salaries of lawmakers in the country.

The lawmakers, while debunking the salary circulated by labour via social media, said the action of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in circulating “fake earnings” of National Assembly members in Nigeria is capable of stoking public resentment and undermine the credibility of the Legislature.

The stand of the Green Chamber was made known in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi.

The statement added that the House remains committed to ensuring better working conditions for Nigerian workers in the interest of everyone and is glad that the strike action initially declared by the labour to press home its demands concerning a new minimum wage has been suspended to allow for further negotiations with the government.