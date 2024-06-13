₦62,000 Or ₦250,000: Tinubu Hints At Sustainable Minimum Wage

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that a sustainable minimum wage will be recommended for legislative action by the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that this comes following the conclusion of negotiations, in which the Tripartite Committee recommended N62,000 minimum wage, but Labour insisted on N250,000.

The recommendation has been submitted to Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, and the President is expected to send his approved recommendation as a Bill to the National Assembly.

Speaking at the dinner to mark Democracy Day on Wednesday, President Tinubu said the minimum wage will be based on what the country can afford.

He said, “Senate President, Deputy Senate President, you’ll get a notice if I’ve changed my mind on minimum wage.

“We’re going to do it; what Nigeria can afford, what you can afford, what I can afford. They ask you to cut your coat according to your size if you have size at all.”

Those at the event include, Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau; House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu; Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Others were: National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila; and the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima; Babagana Kingibe; Chief Pius Akinyelure; Chief Bisi Akande; Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Some of the governors in attendance were Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom); Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo); Usman Ododo (Kogi); Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta); Uba Sani (Kaduna); Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); Alex Otti (Abia) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers)