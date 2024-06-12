Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 12th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 12th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The Attorneys- General of the 36 states have filed an objection to the local government funds suit instituted by the Federal Government at the Supreme Court. The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Gombe State, Zubairu Umar, in an interview with The PUNCH on Tuesday, confirmed that the 36 states were challenging the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to hear the local governments’ fund case.

Vanguard: President Bola Tinubu, has raised the alarm over alleged attempts by some people to cash in on the current economic challenges in the country to undermine and destroy democracy.

The Nation: Former Currency Operations Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Ahmed Bello Umar stunned a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama that the directive of former President Muhammadu Buhari on naira redesign was not followed. He told the court that the redesigned naira notes produced under ex-Governor Godwin Emefiele were different from the specifications approved by the former president.

Daily Trust: Amidst the call for a return to a parliamentary system of government and the adoption of a homegrown democracy for Nigeria, former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the National Assembly to look at the best model of government for the country.

