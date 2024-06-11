Peter Obi Can Return To PDP, Atiku, Wike, Others Do Not Own The Party – Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said that no member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can stop former presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi from returning to the party.

He asserted that political bigwigs such as former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike cannot claim that they own the PDP.

The PDP chieftain stated this during an appearance on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

When asked if Peter Obi would return to the party, he said, “Peter was a running mate in the PDP in 2019, wasn’t he? So what is wrong with him coming over to the PDP? Is it a crime?”

When challenged on his position despite knowing Atiku who is regarded as the opposition party’s leader still has an ambition to run again, the former Jigawa governor kicked.

Lamido fumed that what he and other concerned stakeholders were after was for the PDP to reconcile with aggrieved members and have a united front to wrest power from the ruling APC.

He said, “No, you are wrong. The PDP cannot be owned by anybody. It is owned by the Nigerian people. So the ambition of Atiku Abubakar is something different.

“It is his personal feeling and right. To me, one is free to make a declaration. I am not part of it.

“I am more interested in the party and keeping the PDP strong. Then a time will come for Atiku or anybody that wants to run. But it will not be a monopoly for anybody in the PDP.

“So he is free to say whatever he is saying. Again, it has no bearing or meaning on what we are doing now in our effort to reposition the PDP.

“The dynamics have changed. Even in Labour (Party), they are having a crisis. So Obi can decide for himself. We are now under a new scenario and evolution whereby the country is gradually evaporating and it must be rescued. Therefore, Obi and Atiku can hold on to their ambition. When the party is fully reconciled and restored, they can then come around.

“We need to build a very strong platform to be able to confront the APC because the ruling party has a capacity for mischief. You can see what we have been turned to; a country where everybody is overwhelmed.”