Federal High Court Begins Vacation July 23

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, has declared the court’s annual vacation for 2024, set to begin on Tuesday, July 23, and conclude on Friday, September 13, 2024.

This announcement was made public through a statement released in Abuja by Catherine Christopher, the Assistant Director of Information and ICT at the Federal High Court.

The vacation period, established under Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, is a customary practice aimed at providing judges with a well-deserved break to rejuvenate before the commencement of the new legal year.

Regular court sessions are scheduled to resume on Monday, September 16, 2024.

During the vacation, the judiciary has designated specific judges to handle urgent cases at the three principal divisions of the court located in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

In Abuja, Justice Emeka Nwite and Justice Peter O. Lifu will attend to such urgent matters. Meanwhile, in Lagos, Justice Akintayo Aluko and Justice Isaac Dipeol will be available, and in Port Harcourt, Justice A. T. Mohammed and Justice P. M. Ayua will oversee urgent litigation matters.

The Chief Judge emphasized that this arrangement ensures that the judiciary continues to function efficiently, handling cases of extreme urgency even during the vacation period.

The public and litigants are advised to approach the designated courts nearest to them for any urgent judicial matters during this time.