Full List: Federal High Court Directs 48 Judges To Handle All EFCC Cases Across Nigeria

The Nigerian judiciary has assigned 48 justices across various divisions of the Federal High Court to handle cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This decision, announced in a press statement dated February 13, 2025, and signed by Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John T. Tsoho, aims to expedite the prosecution of financial crimes, money laundering, and corruption cases that have long hindered Nigeria’s judicial system.

“The following Judges are hereby designated to handle Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cases in their respective Divisions,” the statement reads.

According to SaharaReporters, in the Abuja Division, Justices I. E. Ekwo, J. O. Abdulmalik, J. K. Omotosho, Emeka Nwite, M. S. Liman, and H. J. Yilwa have been assigned.

Lagos will have Justices C. J. Aneke, Y. S. Bogoro, D. E. Osiagor, and O. A. Oluseyi overseeing cases.

In Port Harcourt, Justices P. M. Ayua and A. T. Mohammed will preside over EFCC trials, while in Calabar, Justice I. L. Ojukwu has been designated.

Asaba will have Justices F. A. Olubanjo and O. A. Agbaje handling corruption cases, while Warri has Justice H. A. Nganjiwa. Justice N. Ayo-Emmanuel is assigned to Yenagoa, while Uyo will have Justice C. S. Onah.

Justice S. M. Shuaibu will oversee cases in Kano, while Justice Aminu Garba has been assigned to Bauchi. Jos will have Justices D. V. Agishi and S. I. Tanko handling EFCC cases.

In Lafia, Justices M. O. Olajuwon and A. Onoja-Alapa will preside over trials. Makurdi will have Justices M. S. Abubakar and E. R. Joshua, while Ilorin has Justice M. O. Awogboro.

Other assigned justices include: