Court Sets May 8 To Give Verdict On Yahaya Bello’s Children Fees Case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled a ruling for May 8 regarding the admissibility of a judgment concerning the school fees paid by the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to the American International School in Abuja.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the proceedings on Friday after hearing from the involved parties in the trial of Bello, who faces allegations of money laundering.

Naija News reports that the judgment in question was issued by an FCT High Court in a case between Mr. Ali Bello and the Incorporated Trustees of American International School, Abuja, under suit number FCT/HC/CV/2574/2023, concerning the refund of $845,852 that was paid in advance for his children’s enrollment at the institution.

During the cross-examination of the EFCC’s third witness, Nicholas Ohehomon from the American International School, Bello’s attorney, Joseph Daudu (SAN), attempted to submit the judgment as evidence.

However, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the lead counsel for the EFCC, who had previously examined the witness, strongly opposed the introduction of the document, arguing that the prosecution had not yet concluded its case.

Pinheiro contended that the defendant should not be allowed to present documents while the prosecution was still in the process of establishing its case.

He referenced Section 232 of the Evidence Act, stating that only prior written statements from a witness can be introduced during cross-examination for the purpose of contradicting or challenging their current testimony.

In response, Daudu asserted that the admissibility of documents in both criminal and civil cases is strictly determined by their relevance to the ongoing proceedings.

“Once it is adjudged relevant, it becomes automatically admissible. That is what is contained in Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Evidence Act, 2011,” he said.