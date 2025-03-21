Court Blocks INEC From Receiving Petitions To Recall Sen Natasha

The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has granted an interim injunction stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving, accepting, or acting on any petition allegedly containing “fictitious signatures and names” aimed at initiating a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Isa H. Dashen, during the ruling, ordered that INEC, its staff, agents, privies, or assigns must not receive, accept, or act “in any way whatsoever on any purported petitions submitted to the defendant by any person or persons whatsoever, containing fictitious signatures and names of purported members of Kogi State Central Senatorial District of Kogi State” and must not conduct “any referendum whatsoever upon such Petition for the purpose of initiating a re-call process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing the said Senatorial District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” pending the determination of a Motion on Notice.

The court’s decision followed an ex-parte application for an interim injunction filed by Anebe Jacob Ogirima and four others, who are registered voters in Kogi Central.

The application, supported by an “Affidavit of Extreme Urgency,” was moved by Smart Nwachinemere, Esq., of West-Idahosa, SAN & Co.

Justice Dashen further ordered that “the enrolled order of this Honourable Court alongside the Motion on Notice be served on the Defendant/Respondent pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

The case has been adjourned to May 6, 2025, for a report on service and further mention.