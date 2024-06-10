Top PDP Chieftain Shot Dead In Enugu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cum aspirant for the position of local government chairman in Enugu State, Ejike Ukwueze, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

Naija News learnt that Ugwueze was shot dead last Friday night, while driving along Neke Odenigbo, a community in Enugu East local government area (LGA) of the state.

The assailants reportedly blocked the PDP chieftain’s vehicle and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

According to Vanguard, Ugwueze in a viral clip was seen lying lifeless in his Lexus SUV which has been riddled with bullets.

The vehicle’s doors were left open and a resident of the area said it was a political assassination.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Enugu State police command, Daniel Ndukwe, said his colleagues are investigating the attack.

Meanwhile, security operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have successfully apprehended four suspected bandits following a joint operation on June 7.

This action underscores the ongoing efforts to curb banditry and improve security within the nation’s capital and its surrounding regions.

The FCT police spokesperson, Superintendent Josephine Adeh, announced in a Sunday statement that the suspects were nabbed during a targeted raid on identified kidnappers’ camps located at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest in Kaduna State, areas which border the FCT.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving the police, hunters, guards brigade, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Superintendent Adeh, the suspects, identified as Yahaya Abubakar (25), Mohammed Mohamed (32, an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu (20), and Nura Abdullahi (32, also an ex-convict), confessed to being part of a notorious bandit syndicate known as ‘Mai One Million’.