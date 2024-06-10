Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 10th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 10th June 2024.

The PUNCH: The new minimum wage talks between the Federal Government and Organised Labour are expected to end on Monday (today) as the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress leaders await President Bola Tinubu’s decision on their N250,000 offer. The labour leaders had given a Monday deadline for the conclusion of talks on the new minimum wage.

Vanguard: Industry experts and financial analysts have noted that the economy is on a tough road to recovery and that the minimum wage agitation and return of fuel subsidy will further complicate the process and prospect of early recovery.

Daily Trust: Many state governors have spent billions of naira to purchase exotic vehicles of different foreign brands for members of the state houses of assembly despite the economic downturn in the country, Daily Trust can report. Analyses by Daily Trust indicated that nine states have expended over N15bn on different brands of vehicles mostly for lawmakers in the current political dispensation.

Business Day: Nigerian stocks gained N15.25 trillion in the first five months of 2024, holding their own against fixed income assets which have been buoyed by the rapid hike in benchmark interest rates.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.