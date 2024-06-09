Kaduna Assembly Yet To Report ₦423 Billion Misappropriation On El-Rufai — EFCC, ICPC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have confirmed that they have not received any formal report or petition regarding the alleged ₦423 billion misappropriation by the administration of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly had previously established a 13-man panel chaired by Deputy Speaker Henry Danjuma to investigate El-Rufai’s tenure.

This followed claims by the current Governor, Uba Sani, about inheriting a significant debt burden which he detailed during a town hall meeting. According to Sani, the state was left with “$587 million, ₦85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities.”

The assembly’s probe was initiated to scrutinize the finances, loans, and contracts awarded under El-Rufai, amid allegations of rampant financial mismanagement.

During a session on Wednesday, Danjuma reported that numerous loans were misapplied and some procurements breached due processes.

Speaker Yusuf Liman, upon receiving the committee’s findings, declared that El-Rufai’s government had misappropriated N423 billion, resulting in massive financial liabilities for the state.

Despite these severe allegations, ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare informed Sunday PUNCH that the state assembly has yet to approach the commission with an official petition concerning the matter.

Bakare said, “They made that statement, but we have not received the report; but if they bring it, we know what to do. It’s an intention. It’s still an intention, and they have not sent the report to us for investigation.”

Concerning whether the ICPC would commence a probe into the matter if it receives the report of the Kaduna State Assembly, the spokesperson answered in the affirmative.

He said, “That is what we are established to do, if we receive a report, we don’t want to be criticised as killing the report; hence we’ll look into it, and if we’re able to establish a prima facie case, we’ll bring it to a logical conclusion. But we have not received any report in this regard.”

Also, impeccable EFCC sources, who spoke with the platform on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak, confirmed that the EFCC had yet to receive a petition from the Kaduna State Assembly concerning the money laundering allegations against El-Rufai.

A source said, “The EFCC does not work just based on what is reported. But if they (Kaduna Assembly) bring a petition to us, we’ll look into.”

Another source revealed, “There are processes and procedures, however, if they send a petition to the EFCC, we’ll act on it.”