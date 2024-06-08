Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 8th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 7th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1500 on Friday 7th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1484 Selling Rate N1485

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Trawlers Owners Association (NITOA) has expressed concern about the diminishing prospects of fishing and trawling businesses in the country.

The association and other stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene to prevent the total collapse of the sector, citing a yearly loss of over $100 million due to a decline in fish exports.

The association emphasized that the soaring price of Automobile Gas Oil (diesel), among other factors, has emerged as a significant hurdle, warning that failure to promptly address it could lead to the complete shutdown of the fishing industry business.

Presi­dent of NITOA, Ben Okonkwo, lamented re­cently on the bad state of the sector at the 2024 stakeholders’ engagement on enhanced ac­tivities in the blue economy sector.

She stated that NITOA, representing all companies engaged in industrial fishing, shrimp trawling, and processing for both domestic and international markets in Europe, America, and the UK, is a vital non-oil export sector that has bolstered Nigeria’s economy through foreign exchange earnings.