Why The Delay In Appointing A Minister To Replace Lalong? – LP Chieftain Queries Tinubu

A former governorship candidate on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau State, Patrick Dakum, has condemned the delay in the appointment of a new minister from the state by President Bola Tinubu.

Dakum noted that it was quite shocking that six months after the resignation of Senator Simon Lalong as the Minister representing Plateau in the Federal Executive Council, no action had been taken to replace him.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, the LP chieftain described the situation as a breach of the 1999 constitution and a disservice to the people of Plateau.

He subsequently urged the president to appoint a minister from Plateau without further delay in the interest of democracy.

“Democracy entails carrying everyone along, following due process, observing the rule of law, and dispensing justice to all without delay.

“There is no genuine reason for Plateau to be without a minister for this long which denies its participation in decisions making for good governance in the country. There are capable and eligible hands in the state that can handle any ministry, so why delay the appointment,” Dakum said.

On the lingering crisis in the state House of Assembly which has prevented seven members-elect from being sworn in by the Speaker, Dakum said for democracy to thrive, court orders must be obeyed whether palatable or unpalatable.

He said, “There is absolutely no reason why the members-elect the Court of Appeal declared winners should not be in the House working. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t understand why and how because it is the same judiciary that said the governor is PDP, and the House is APC, so, what’s the rocket science in that? The court has already taken its decision and there is nothing anyone can do about it, but to obey the court’s decisions. It is democracy to obey court order whether in our favour or not.”

The former Commissioner of Health and Information insisted that it’s an abuse of democracy not to swear in the affected members-elect because it is nothing short of denying their constituents the right to be represented in the House, thereby making the government incomplete.