Breaking: Ex-NIMASA Director General Ferdinand Agu Dies

The former Director General of the now-defunct National Maritime Authority (NMA), which has been rebranded as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ferdinand Agu, has died unexpectedly following a heart attack.

Agu, who was in attendance at a traditional wedding in Abuja until late Thursday night, passed away early Friday morning, sending shockwaves through his wide circle of friends and colleagues.

A source close to the deceased confirmed to TheNiche, “It is true. This is devastating news. I spoke with him yesterday. He was hale and hearty. We exchanged our usual jokes. Now, this! I am just back from the hospital. His remains have been taken to the mortuary. This life is meaningless.”

A respected figure in the maritime and architectural sectors, Agu was renowned for his extensive experience both in the boardroom and through governmental advisory roles.

His tenure as Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2015 marked a significant phase in his career, during which he garnered numerous accolades, including the Award of Excellence by The Conference of Commissioners for Commerce and Industry in Nigeria.

Known for his visionary leadership, Agu also received the distinguished National Merit Award in Transportation from The Centre For Transport Studies, Bisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria, recognizing his contributions to transport professionalism.

Beyond his professional achievements, Agu was celebrated for his commitment to public service, particularly during his later years with the Federal University of Health Sciences.

His advocacy for youth mentorship in understanding and carrying forward the legacy of elder statesmen was among his notable contributions to national development.