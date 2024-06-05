Video Of Congolese Female Footballers Physically Assaulting Their Moroccan Counterparts Goes Viral

A video of Congolese women footballers physically assaulting their Moroccan counterparts has gone viral two days after the incident happened.

The video was filmed during a live game involving the Congolese women footballers and the Morocco women’s national team on Monday, June 3.

During the game, Ruth Kipoyi harshly tackled a Moroccan footballer. The tackle was so severe that the referee gave her a straight red card.

Moroccan women footballers who saw the tackle swamped Kipoyi in protest of the harsh challenge. Moroccan 24-year-old footballer, Yasmine Mrabet, decided to intervene by trying to keep her teammates away from the Galatasaray of Turkey star.

Unfortunately for her, the Congolese footballer decided to release a punch to her face which landed her straight to the turf. It wasn’t until the medical team got to the pitch that she stood up to continue with the game.

As that was going on, other footballers from the opposing teams continued shoving themselves throughout the clip.

Naija News gathered that despite the chaotic moment in the game, the match ended 3-2 in favour of Morocco.

At the time of writing this report, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) hadn’t announced whether or not the Congolese footballers, especially Ruth Kipoyi, would be punished for the incident.

Watch how Congolese footballers attack Moroccan footballers below:

In a statement after the game, Mrabet condemned the violent conduct of the Congolese footballers and appreciated those who sent her goodwill messages following the incident.

She wrote on Instagram: “First of all, I would like to thank everybody for the kind messages I have been receiving after yesterday’s match.

“This violent behaviour should not be accepted. During the competition, disagreements can occur, tensions are bound to build up, but some lines must never be crossed.”

“Furthermore, not only players but, officials and all the professionals involved in women’s football need to take responsibility for the development of the game and the safety and well-being of the players.

“This situation should have been calmed down in the early stages of the first game.”