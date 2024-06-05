Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 5th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 5th June 2024.

The PUNCH: Organised Labour may settle for N100,000 minimum wage as the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage commences daily meetings for five days to reach a consensus. Multiple sources in the labour movement told The PUNCH on Tuesday that the union leaders were willing to review their demand from N494,000 to N100,000, following the criticism and controversy that trailed their proposal which was considered outrageous and unrealistic.

VANGUARD: President Bola Tinubu yesterday gave marching orders to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, to prepare the cost implications of a new minimum wage and present an affordable, sustainable and realistic figure today.

The Nation: The House of Representatives yesterday cautioned organised Labour against feeding the public with information about the earnings of members of the National Assembly. It warned such acts could stoke public resentment against lawmakers and undermine the credibility of the legislature.

Daily Trust: The organised labour has vowed to reject any little addition to N60,000 earlier proposed by the federal government as new minimum wage. The labour’s leadership and the federal government’s team had, on Monday, reached an agreement on a new minimum wage that would be “above N60,000.”

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.