Eid-el-Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia Sends Message To Muslims Ahead Of Islamic Festival

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims in the Kingdom to join in the observation of the crescent moon of the Arabic month Dhu Al Hijjah tomorrow evening, Thursday.

This initiative is crucial in establishing the start of the final month of the Hijri calendar and the exact day of the festival.

Naija News reports that Eid Al Adha, the major Islamic celebration, is set to take place on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah.

“If Friday, June 7, is confirmed as the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, Eid Al Al Adha will fall on Sunday, June 16,” Saudi Arabia noted in a terse statement on Wednesday.

The judiciary has asked people who can see the crescent moon, whether without glasses or with binoculars, to come to the closest court and share their accounts.

It said the individuals or groups should record their accounts or contact the closest office to assist them in getting to the closest court.

At the same time, within the Haramain, a report was shared on Wednesday on its X, #insharifain, social media account.

The social media account, which is the official platform for news articles created from the two sacred mosques in Mecca and Madinah, wrote: “The Supreme Court calls on all Muslims in Saudi Arabia to investigate the crescent of Dhu al-Hijjah tomorrow evening, Thursday, 29 Dhu al-Qadah 1445 H, corresponding to 6 June 2024.

“The sighting of the crescent will confirm the days of Hajj, including the Day of Arafah and Eid Al Adha.”