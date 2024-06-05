Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 5th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1500 on Tuesday 4th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1500

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1473 Selling Rate N1474

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Customers of Heritage Bank have expressed fear in response to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to revoke the bank’s operational license on Monday.

In an interview with DAILY POST, the President of the Bank Customers’ Association of Nigeria, (BCAN), Dr Uju Ogunbunka, expressed dismay that the development has plunged customers into a financial crisis.

Naija News earlier reported that the CBN, through its acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali, issued a statement on Monday, expressing concern about Heritage Bank’s Board and Management’s failure to improve its financial performance, which is seen as a threat to financial stability.

Ali said “Regrettably, the bank has continued to suffer and has no reasonable prospects of recovery, thereby making the revocation of the license the next necessary step.”

In response to the revocation, Ogunbunka clarified that customers affected by the Heritage Bank revocation may not receive the full amount of their deposit.