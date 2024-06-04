Breaking: Organised Labour Set To Suspend Nationwide Strike

The Organised Labour has reportedly suspended the nationwide strike for five days.

Naija News reported that the Organised Labour, comprising the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress, commenced a joint extraordinary National Executive on Tuesday morning to consider the Federal Government’s new offer on minimum wage.

According to Vanguard, a source at the ongoing meeting disclosed that suspending the strike is aimed at allowing uninterrupted meetings with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

Recall that the labour leaders at the meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, and other government officials on Monday, resolved that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to a new minimum wage higher than N60,000.

More details to come…