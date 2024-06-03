Strike: Patients Stranded As Labour Shuts Down Kano Hospital (Photos)

Healthcare services are disrupted at the Muhammadu Abudullahi Wase Teaching Hospital (MAWTH) in Kano, leaving patients stranded, as healthcare providers participate in the organized labour strike.

Naija News reports that the NLC and TUC commenced a nationwide industrial action on Monday in protest against the N60,000 minimum wage proposal of the Federal Government.

According to Daily Trust, the absence of healthcare providers has left many patients seeking appointments with doctors stranded, with some leaving without receiving any information about rescheduling their appointments.

Binta Muhammad, a diabetic patient, expressed frustration, stating that she arrived at the hospital early in the morning for her appointment, only to find out that there were no healthcare providers available.

She emphasized feeling left in the dark without any clear information or rescheduling of her appointment, indicating her intention to return when the strike ends.

Binta said, “If I had known, I wouldn’t have come out this early. I came out by 6am and arrived at the hospital around 7am only to be gold that there is nobody to attend to me.

“Now, I am left blinded without any tangible information and rescheduling of my appointment. I will just leave and come back when the strike is called off.”

Despite the ongoing strike action, a senior official at the hospital, who requested anonymity, revealed that skeletal services are still being provided.

