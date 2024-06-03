Nurses And Midwives Join NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike

The National Association of Nurses and Midwives has directed its members to join the national strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Naija News reports that the nationwide strike declared by the NLC and the TUC over the new minimum wage demand for Nigerian workers commenced on Monday, 3rd June.

A statement by the unit PRO of NANNM at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara State, Salisu Abubakar, confirmed the directive from the national body of the union to join the ongoing strike.

He added that members have therefore been directed to join the strike in compliance with the national directive.

We Should Not Wait For Five Years Before Setting A New Minimum Wage – Wale Edun

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has stated that the Federal Government, labour unions and the Organised Private Sector should not wait till the expiration of the five-year validity period of minimum wage before negotiating a new living wage.

His statement is coming as the Organised Labour embarks on a nationwide strike over demand for a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, Edun stated that the wage negotiation process is a very important one.

He noted that the complex and difficult process was ongoing, but expressed hope that a favourable compromise would be reached.