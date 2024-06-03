Nationwide Strike: NLC Shuts Down Lagos Secretariat, Ikeja

Leaders and members of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have shut the gate of the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, stopping workers from gaining access.

Naija News reports that the action is in compliance with the directive of the National body of NLC over the new national minimum wage demand.

According to Vanguard, the workers gathered as early as 7.30 am on Monday and locked the access gates into the Secretariat, thereby, preventing vehicular movement into the premises.

Armed security personnel of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command are supervising the situation to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order or possible hijack by miscreants.

The premises shut comprises of Governor’s office, his deputy, the state House of Assembly, Ministries, Departments, some Agencies, banks, among other businesses.

A worker who spoke to the aforementioned publication disclosed that he reported for work despite warning by the union leaders being circulated earlier via a platform just to see if he could gain access but was prevented.

He said messages are circulating on the platform directing workers to stay off from the office and stay at home.

Also, the state chairman, NLC, Funmi Sessi, who is presently on ground to monitor compliance of the strike was seen directing officers to effectively man the gates and prevent any recalcitrant worker or motorist from entering the premises.