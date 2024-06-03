[BREAKING] Nationwide Strike: NLC Storms Lagos Bank, Stops Customers From Transactions

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reportedly stormed a branch of Polaris Bank in Lagos on Monday, disrupting the day’s transactions.

Naija News learnt that customers were stopped from patronizing the bank as the union members enforced the strike action declared earlier by Labour.

According to Daily Trust, the NLC members chased staff from the bank as well as customers.

This comes shortly after organized Labour took over the Lagos State Secretariat at Alausa to enforce the strike over minimum wage and the high cost of living.

Reports are that workers were prevented from accessing the Alausa Secretariat as early as 7:00 am in the morning.

While the protest and barricade were ongoing, the Chairperson of NLC, Comrade Funmi Sessi, led her members and executive to a Polaris Bank branch in Alausa, chasing out all the workers and customers.

Earlier, Naija News reported that activities in the National Assembly were halted on Monday morning following the commencement of the nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Two 16-seater buses were reportedly used to block the second gate to the assembly complex when reporters visited the scene.

Furthermore, the gate to the annexe building, which could have served as an alternative entrance for workers, has also been blocked. Officials from both unions are present to enforce and oversee the strike.

Groups of National Assembly workers, who were also denied entry could be seen gathered together and discussing the situation.

According to the Daily Post, officials from the NLC and TUC refused to grant interviews to journalists as they claimed they did not have the authority to speak to the press.

They advised journalists to reach out to the presidents of both unions for any inquiries they may have.