Lagos Airport Resumes Flight Operations As Labour Suspends Nationwide Strike

Airline activities have fully resumed at the Murtala Muhammad Airport’s local wing in Lagos.

Naija News reports that this follows the suspension of the nationwide industrial strike by the organized labour group.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) announced on Tuesday (today) the suspension of the strike that began on Monday.

The strike resulted in the halt of all flight activities throughout the nation as the aviation unions participated in the walkout.

Nonetheless, airlines have begun to resume their services after losing a full day by grounding their planes.

According to Daily Trust, reporters who visited the MMA2 on Tuesday by 11:00 am, observed that numerous passengers were waiting at the entrance for the Labor Union to cancel the strike.

However, with the strike put on hold for a week, flight operations are slowly picking up.

As of the moment this report was written, a ValueJet flight to Abuja was preparing to take off, and another was scheduled for Port Harcourt.

It was further observed that the airport was relatively quiet after the strike was called off, but there are signs that operations are starting to get back to normal.

In a separate statement, the General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Ocheme Aba, confirmed the end of the labour strike, saying all members have been mobilized back to their offices.

“Due to the agreement with the presidency, the strike will be relaxed for one week starting from now to enable the tripartite committee concluded deliberations on the minimum wage negotiation so, flight operations will resume now, have resumed actually because all the blockages have been removed,” he said.