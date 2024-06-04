I Lost Money Because Of NLC Strike – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has disclosed how the recently suspended strike affected his business.

Recall that members of the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, on Tuesday, suspended their strike for five days.

However, Falz disclosed that his business suffered a loss during the strike.

According to the singer, the strike made him stranded in Uyo as his return flight to Lagos was cancelled due to the closure of airports.

He explained that he also lost money he spent organizing a video shoot because he couldn’t make it to Lagos for the shoot.

Falz, however, stated that he understands the reasons for the strike, adding that he is in support of the labour unions’ demands.

Speaking via his Instagram account he said, “I woke up this morning, set out for the airport only to hear that the airport is closed, all the flights are cancelled because of the strike action. I can’t make it to Lagos, now stuck in Uyo.

“It affected me because there is a video shoot I’m supposed to do in Lagos today, I ended up losing money because we have already booked stuff, so we are going to have to pay another amount. Despite the fact that it really affected me, I understand the reason for the strike and I’m with them. I am with the labour. In fact, this strike is supposed to happen earlier than now.”