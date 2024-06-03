Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 3rd June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1500 on Sunday 2nd June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1500

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1474 Selling Rate N1475

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Dangote refinery in Nigeria has marked a significant milestone by exporting its first jet fuel cargo to Europe.

This milestone is pivotal in the global energy market, underscoring the rapid expansion of the facility’s operations.

On Friday, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that BP is moving 45,000 metric tons of jet fuel from the Dangote refinery to Rotterdam via the Doric Breeze.

This export marks the refinery’s debut in the European market, following a substantial 120,000 metric ton tender.

According to PUNCH Online, “BP cargo” denotes the jet fuel shipment acquired and currently being transported by British Petroleum (BP).

This groundbreaking development involves BP leading the transportation of 45,000 metric tons of jet fuel to Rotterdam, signifying a pivotal moment for the new 650,000 b/d complex and potentially reshaping global energy dynamics.

The shipment, loaded from Lekki on May 27, highlights the refinery’s swift increase in production and its compliance with European jet A1 standards, potentially altering West African trade flows.