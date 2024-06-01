Dangote Refinery Exports 45,000 Metric Tons Of Jet Fuel To Europe

The Dangote refinery in Nigeria has marked a significant milestone by exporting its first jet fuel cargo to Europe.

This milestone is pivotal in the global energy market, underscoring the rapid expansion of the facility’s operations.

On Friday, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported that BP is moving 45,000 metric tons of jet fuel from the Dangote refinery to Rotterdam via the Doric Breeze.

This export marks the refinery’s debut in the European market, following a substantial 120,000 metric ton tender.

According to PUNCH Online, “BP cargo” denotes the jet fuel shipment acquired and currently being transported by British Petroleum (BP).

This groundbreaking development involves BP leading the transportation of 45,000 metric tons of jet fuel to Rotterdam, signifying a pivotal moment for the new 650,000 b/d complex and potentially reshaping global energy dynamics.

The shipment, loaded from Lekki on May 27, highlights the refinery’s swift increase in production and its compliance with European jet A1 standards, potentially altering West African trade flows.

“Two sources confirmed that the Doric Breeze ship marked the inaugural BP cargo, loading 45,000 mt of supply from Lekki May 27, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data.

“Cepsa also secured part of the tender, with the Spanish refiner expected to deliver supply to the continent imminently, traders said.

“Neither of the companies were available for comments on purchases of jet fuel from the refinery, while a representative from Dangote previously confirmed to S&P Global Commodity Insights that the refinery has complied with European jet A1 standards since the product first started being shipped within Africa in April.

“The inaugural European shipment demonstrates the growing reach of products from the 650,000 b/d Dangote refinery as it has rapidly ramped up operations and aims to shake up established West African trade flows.

“Dangote has exported six jet fuel/kerosene cargoes starting April 8, with all material delivered to Senegal, Togo or Ghana, according to CAS data. BP is also expected to continue supplying jet fuel to the West African market with product from the refinery,” sources said.

European traders cautioned that the influx of fresh jet fuel flows from Nigeria could worsen existing market weakness due to oversupply.