Tinubu’s Govt Is The Reason Dangote Refinery Is A Success – Presidency

The Presidency has refuted claims that the government of Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu is the force against Dangote refinery.

Naija News reported that Dangote Group, in a statement last Wednesday, said its refinery would halt selling petrol in naira.

It blamed the expiration of the naira-to-crude deal the refinery entered with the federal government through the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

However, the spokesman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, said the end of the naira-to-crude deal was based on speculation.

According to him, the federal government was looking at why it would sell crude oil to Dangote in naira when imported petrol can be sold at ₦775.

On Wednesday, Arise News Anchor, Oseni Rufai, said on air that Nigeria’s government is the force against Dangote Refinery’s advancement.

“But for every great advancement, there must be a force that wants to pull it down. And sadly here, the force is the Nigeria government. Make it possible for Dangote to buy crude in Naira,” he said.

Reacting to Rufai’s statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, faulted Rufai’s claim.

He noted that Dangote Refinery was a success because of the support it received from the current administration of President Tinubu.

“This particular statement in this video clip is sensational, baseless and downright stupid to say the Nigerian govt wants to pull Dangote refinery down.

“I wish this anchor (Rufai) would juxtapose the facts on ground and our Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) of 2018 and he will appreciate the obligation the regulator has to ensure competition and no monopoly or market dominance.

“There may be a crisis of confidence in that industry, but the reason Dangote refinery is a success today is because of the support of this government,” he stated.