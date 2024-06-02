SIEC: SERAP Demands Transparency From Governors

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a call to all 36 state governors in Nigeria to release comprehensive details about the operations of the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to enhance transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

In a statement released on Sunday, SERAP urged the governors to disclose information concerning the chairpersons and members of the SIECs, including their qualifications, political affiliations, and the appointment processes.

The organization also emphasized the need for governors to provide detailed reports on the outcomes of all local government elections held since 1999, including the associated voters’ registers.

This request follows concerns voiced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who noted that local government elections in several states have become mere formalities that largely benefit candidates from the ruling parties.

In a Freedom of Information request dated June 1, 2024, SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, highlighted the constitutional responsibility of state governors to ensure the independence and impartiality of electoral commissions to conduct fair local government elections.

The organization expressed concern over state governors’ reported interference in SIEC operations, which it argues undermines Nigerians’ rights to participate effectively in governance.

SERAP warned that it might pursue legal action if the requested information is not provided within seven days.

The call for transparency is part of SERAP’s broader effort to address the growing crisis affecting the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process, emphasizing the need for elections to be conducted by truly independent and impartial bodies, as mandated by the Nigerian Constitution and international standards.

The statement read in part, “The Nigerian Constitution, Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s human rights obligations rest on the principle that citizens should have access to information regarding their public institutions’ activities.”

“The crisis confronting Nigerian elections and lack of public trust and confidence in local government elections can be addressed only if the elections are conducted by independent and impartial state electoral commissions and by the Nigerian Constitution and international standards.”

“Confidence in the country’s electoral process is increasingly on the decline. Many Nigerians are expressing concerns about the credibility and integrity of local government elections in your states.”

“The major problem facing the country’s democracy is the lack of respect for Nigerians’ right to participation and the concomitant lack of trust in election results. If citizens do not believe in the election process, then the entire system of democratic government becomes a questionable enterprise.”

“As its name suggests, SIEC is expected to maintain independence or absolute neutrality. SIECs must not only be independent and impartial but must also be seen to be independent and impartial.”