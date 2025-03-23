BREAKING: Tinubu Dragged To Court Over ‘Unlawful Suspension Of Fubara, Rivers Lawmakers’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over the suspension of the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and Members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State, following the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Naija News reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all lawmakers, while appointing a sole administrator to govern the state for an initial period of six months.

The suit, filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, names the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as defendants. The plaintiffs, Yirabari Israel Nulog, Nengim Ikpoemugh Royal, and Gracious Eyoh–Sifumbukho, who are members of SERAP Volunteers’ Lawyers Network (SVLN) in Rivers State, argue that the suspension of the elected officials is unconstitutional and violates their rights to participate in the democratic process.

The plaintiffs are seeking several reliefs, including the annulment of the suspension of the officials and the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

They also seek a declaration that the President’s actions are unlawful and unconstitutional under various sections of the Nigerian Constitution.

In the suit, the plaintiffs argue that the suspension of elected officials in Rivers State violates the constitutional rights of citizens to participate in their government. They emphasize that such actions are against the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and the Nigerian Constitution, and they call for the reversal of these actions.

The plaintiffs, represented by their lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, argue that the President’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State did not follow the necessary constitutional process and that the suspension of elected officials undermines the country’s democratic framework.

They also seek an injunction restraining Vice Admiral Ibas from acting as the Sole Administrator and to prevent the continuation of the suspension of the elected officials.

Naija News reports that the hearing date for the case has not been set as of the time of this report.