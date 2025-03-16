Just In: Akpabio Dragged To Court Over Refusal To Reverse Senator Natasha’s Suspension

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over what it describes as the “patently unlawful” suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

According to SERAP, the senator’s suspension was solely based on her peaceful exercise of the right to freedom of expression.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of all Senate members, challenges the six-month suspension imposed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan after she reportedly “spoke without permission” and “refused her new seat in the Senate chamber.”

The suspension also comes with a withholding of her salary and allowances, along with a restriction preventing her from identifying as a senator during the period.

In suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/498/2025, filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, SERAP is seeking a judicial order compelling Akpabio to overturn the suspension, reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan, and restore all her legislative rights, entitlements, and privileges.

SERAP has also requested an order of perpetual injunction to prevent the Senate from imposing further suspensions or disciplinary actions against the senator for exercising her fundamental human rights.

Furthermore, the lawsuit calls for a declaration that the Senate’s application of sections 6(1)(2) of the Senate Rules and the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended) violates Akpoti-Uduaghan’s rights and deprives her constituents of political participation.

SERAP argued that granting this request would serve public interest and uphold the rights of all members of the National Assembly.

The group contends that no senator should be punished for expressing their views, emphasizing that the Senate should be a model for upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights rather than suppressing them.

The suit further states that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension disproportionately affects the ability of other senators to freely express their opinions.

SERAP argued ⁴that the cited reasons for her suspension appear to be a pretext for restricting her fundamental rights.

The case, filed by SERAP’s legal team, including Kolawole Oluwadare and Adelanke Aremo, emphasizes that no Senate member should face penalties for exercising freedom of expression.

It argued that political speech requires a higher level of tolerance, especially when directed at government officials.

SERAP further highlights that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension indirectly violates Nigerians’ right to receive information, affecting the right of her constituents in Kogi Central Senatorial District to participate in governance.

The lawsuit references several constitutional and international human rights provisions, including:

Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, as amended), which guarantees the right to freedom of expression.

Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which affirms the right to receive and disseminate information.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, emphasizing strict limitations on restricting freedom of speech.

Article 13 of the African Charter, which guarantees citizens’ rights to political participation.

SERAP stated that the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended) cannot override constitutional and human rights protections, insisting that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s right to express herself is firmly established under Nigerian and international law.

Naija News reports that the court has yet to set a date for the hearing of the case.